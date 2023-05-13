Chocolate City near Accra
Chocolate Trail all across Ghana
Chocolate world championships in Kumasi
Chocolates that are the best in the world
Chocolate lovers as tourists
Chocolate sponsors of cocoa trees
Chocolate cooperative companies
Chocolate festivals and parades
Chocolate trees embrace vanilla for high profit
Chocolate is in the blood of all Ghanaians
Chocolate Experts lecturing the world
Chocolate proud nation
Chocolate hero
Oh gosh, I am just dreaming. Ghana will never permit it rather kills dreams.
NB: thanks folks for your concern. Don't worry about me. I am back to reality.
I Have A Dream
