Africa: Elite Societies stand against Mass Societies

03.05.2024 LISTEN

Germany after the atrocities caused during WW II and in the light of the failure of the Weimar Republic, e.g. fight of the old establishment of the upper royal class against the worker's class, decided to boost the country and economy to make schooling and attending university for free. Bafoeg, government financial support, was introduced and for students ending their studies in or below the set time free, only "lifetime" students had to pay back the help given.

Education is about learning the facts of the profession as much as its methods of it shaping an overall vigilant mind critical to all aspects of society. Critical minds come up with solutions to move society forward. A mix of various social backgrounds connected to personal experiences from all walks of life contributes to great solutions for an inclusive society.

Amid African richness school fees are still common. At least entering African Universities is a big hurdle for many ordinary people in these countries. Scholarship programs are in place but not for all. To become a medical doctor, as in countries like Ghana, Japan, South Africa, the USA or UK, is a high financial risk. To pay back loans taken is a burden for junior doctors for years to come.

To make it big in African societies university graduation is not the entrance into medium or top positions but the school attended and the friends made during schooling and studying. In Ghana, schooling at Achimota School is a must for a career in society in all walks of life. This system later at the high level of society causes significant and avoidable problems.

Family and friends with their established connections guarantee the smoothest way forward and up. What applies to Western developed countries and e.g. India (caste system), Japan, China, and Russia is more so very significant in African countries.

Instead of using the talent in the nations and promoting them opening education on all levels for free like in Germany African countries see education as needed but not as a prime focus potentially to boost the society to unimaginable high. The setup of African educational systems gives the impression the existing elites prefer to stay in its rim of tradition not of positive progress. Including the talented underprivileged masse in the management of the nation is not on the mind of African leaders. Most certainly they fear potential protests and questioning of their position as the world currently observes in the USA, on their elite university campuses.

Money for free quality education and free universities is available in most African countries but allocated to the wrong priorities or for family and friends' benefits.

Germany raised in just fifteen years from rubble to glory after the end of WWII, Wirtschaftswunder, a country with only one natural resource coal (Steel production, heat, and electricity). In fact, labor was in short supply and workers from poorer countries like Turkey, Italy, Spain, and Portugal were called in to help out. In the shortest possible time, Germany was a European powerhouse the number one economy in Europe and number four in the world. In 1990 Germany gained its independence. Free education throughout the nation on all levels was the key factor.

To make it big in the world as an Elite Society is possible but to waste human talents in all walks of life is a waste of human capital and a loss in our globalized competitive world. Besides many other challenges, The African country that is well aware of its current state of affairs transforming its Elite Society into an inclusive Mass Society will lead Africa.

A strong Middle Class with a transparent and open structure to succeed in life is the best guarantee for constant progress facing not-ending issues from within and outside.