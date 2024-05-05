Muammar al-Gadhafi: the modern Croesus?

05.05.2024 LISTEN

Any political system and unity needs a currency to trade its ideas and values across the country and across borders. The African Union is divided in its approach to achieving Pan-Africanism. Regional economic bodies have taken over the narrative in the opposite direction of forming the USA and European Union (the first local/regional collaboration before forming of the wider unity organization).

The late Libyan Dictator Gadhafi is praised in Africa e.g. for his idea of an African currency backed and secured by gold. Zimbabwe is trying currently to implement the same idea in its territory to limit the downfall of its current currency. African countries want to end the predominance of the US Dollar, British Pound, or European Euro substituted by the identity of a genuine African currency.

King Croesus of Lydia, a kingdom in Asia, in the 6th hundred B.C. saw that his subjects no longer had trust in the old currency that had to be weighed instead of having a nomination on the face of regulated coins. Centuries later in China paper money was the new norm. Values became tradable and mobile assets for the exchange of goods and services or to save for better days. By gold and the guarantee of the face value of the issued currency coins and paper alike states stand behind it.

In human history, many things were used from shelves to rings or cocoa beans. The effectiveness of things to use for exchange depends on the beliefs of all people in the system and the currency form used for it.

To invent a local or African currency depends on a strong bond between African nations, strong vibrant economies, the best political and social systems overseen by independent justice systems, and the inclusiveness of the citizenry. African citizens must have trust in themselves, not be jealous of each other, stop their pulling down of others' mentality, be loyal and trustworthy to their neighbors in the nation and Africa at large, and be punctual and disciplined at all times.

King Croesus made his people great and strong while Gadhafi only saw his legacy and potential Exile in Africa as relevant never having addressed the challenges that come with introducing a common African currency. It is more likely than not that African countries for generations to come will trade and depend on foreign currencies as much as to see locally drafted attempts like in Zimbabwe fail.

During the Renaissance Europe rose to its global power. The combination of capital, technology/invention, and a free liberated mind, the period of Enlightenment under Voltaire, etc., led to the industrialization of their society and greater economic and political influence around the world. After African independence African states struggle to reinvent African identity and use the new form to aggressively take Dominion of the world rather have a constant look back into glorious or painful past events. God in his scriptures tells us when you plaugh the land and look back you are not worth the kingdom of the Lord.

When Africa has a common currency it will be the time that Africa will dominate the world.