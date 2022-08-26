E/R: Remove our corrupt, incompetent administrator – Asesewa Gov’t Hospital

26.08.2022 LISTEN

Staff of the Asesewa Government Hospital want their administrator removed over alleged corruption and incompetence.

In a petition to the management, the medics and paramedics of the hospital said: “We have had enough of your displeasure in managing the affairs of staff with regard to work.”

According to the staff, who wanted the management to take prompt action on the petition, “you cannot see a ship sinking and be polishing your shoe.”

They also cited the lack of logistics and the deteriorating condition of the facility as things that required urgent attention from the management.

“We also need trap doors, beds for night staff to, at least, rest on. We also need patients' beds with Macintosh. We need methylated spirit. Two trolleys for our procedures such as dressing wounds and serving medication are not enough”.

“There are also not enough sphygmomanometres and stethoscopes. We don’t have a trolley for sterilised procedures in the ward” and “no sterilised gloves for wound dressing.”

The nurses and midwives at the facility are asking the management to investigate the whereabouts of an old ambulance donated to the hospital by KOICA and a pickup truck that has disappeared.

Moving forward, they are demanding transparent accountability of all donations made to the hospital.

The nurses and midwives are also demanding that the management put up a crèche for babies so new mothers who are staff can have their babies babysat during working hours.

“We need security at every unit on post to ensure safety and order at work. We also want night supervisors to mark reports as done elsewhere. No crèche for our nurses and midwives who are now nursing mothers, since they are prohibited from bringing their wards to work, so, we want management to provide a creche.”

They added, “Henceforth, we want to tell management that we are not going to improvise for anything.”

Source: classfmonline.com