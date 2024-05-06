ModernGhana logo
Bawumia is experienced in heaping useless, senseless taxes on Ghanaians — Sammy Gyamfi 

Politics Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the NDC left and Dr. Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana and NPP flagbearer
Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for implementing burdensome and ‘irrational’ policies that adversely affect Ghanaians.

Sammy Gyamfi's comments are in reaction to Dr. Bawumia's assertion of his extensive experience in governance and politics.

Dr. Bawumia, touting his credentials as the most seasoned candidate among his contenders, highlighted his track record as Vice President and his involvement in multiple presidential elections since 2008.

"When it comes to the governance of this country, if you look among the four of us who are contesting, I can say I am the most experienced when it comes to the governance of this country and the work of a President.

"I have been Vice President two times, that is a lot of experience, and I have a solid record of accomplishment.

"Any objective observer in Ghana will tell you that if you look at all the Vice Presidents from Nkrumah till now, you will not find a Vice President who has done more and worked harder than Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

“None of them has been on a Presidential election ticket. I have been running mate in 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020. So I know the grounds. I have campaigned in the Presidential elections in the last 16 years," he said.

He added, “Nana Akufo-Addo and I have won two elections, one in 2016 and the other in 2020. So if you want a candidate to break the eight, you need a candidate who knows how to win….It is me that the NDC fears more than anybody else.”

However, Sammy Gyamfi seized the opportunity during an interview on Oyerepa TV's "Breakfast Show" and rubbished Dr. Bawumia's governance record, particularly on economic mismanagement and the imposition of what he described as "useless and senseless taxes" on the Ghanaians.

He specifically pointed to the alarming depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi against the US dollar under the current government of which Bawumia is the Head of the Economic Management Team.

"Bawumia is experienced in heaping useless and senseless taxes on the people. Experience in mismanaging the cedi. The US dollar is now at 14 cedis. He’s even a Vice president…imagine if he becomes the President, it’ll shoot up to 50 cedis per dollar," Sammy Gyamfi asserted.

Listen to him in the video below;

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

Gideon Afful Amoako

