ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘Your comments on ‘dumsor’ causing even more disaffection for Bawumia’ — Prof Gyampo to Napo

Headlines Energy Minister Matthew Opoku-Agyemangleft and Professor Ransford Gyampo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Energy Minister Matthew Opoku-Agyemang[left] and Professor Ransford Gyampo

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, has taken a swipe at Energy Minister Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, known affectionately as Napo, over his comments regarding the erratic power supply in Ghana.

The country has been experiencing power outages for months, leading to the collapse of businesses and causing outrage among citizens.

However, the Energy Minister has refused to accept responsibility, indicating that there is no dumsor.

This, according to Prof Gyampo, is an insult to Ghanaians’ intelligence and is causing even more disaffection for NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“This is a blatant insult to the intelligence and sensibilities of Ghanaians who only want their lights switched on, and I am wondering what is causing this deliberate attempt at causing even more disaffection for Bawumia,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday, May 6.

This comes after the Energy Minister, Dr Opoku Prempreh, stated that the power outages, locally known as ‘dumsor’, only happened under the erstwhile John Mahama administration.

At the Government Assurances Committee meeting in Accra on Friday, May 3, Dr Opoku Prempreh reiterated that the ongoing power crisis is due to efforts to rectify the energy challenges.

“...I told you that when I got to the Ministry we’ve gone past the era where we had 72 to 96 days of lights out and six hours of lights on. We are in the era of ‘dum siesie’ which is profoundly different from dumsor.”

“Dumsor as inflicted on Ghanaians has only happened as characterised by his excellency John Dramani Mahama’s governance. He is the only president on record that for four years that he reigned, for four years that he ruled, for four years that he governed, there was ‘dum dum dum.’ If the non-partisan colleague says that now it is worse, then I don’t know where his realities lie,” he stated.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

43 minutes ago

His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II I don’t need your money before I can make fair judgment; the Golden Stool takes ...

48 minutes ago

Kofi Bentil, Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa ‘EC has become a clear and present danger in Ghana’s democracy’ — Kofi Bentil

2 hours ago

Election 2024: NPP has spent millions trying to rebrand Bawumia but it has failed — Mahamas Aide Election 2024: NPP has spent millions trying to rebrand Bawumia but it has faile...

2 hours ago

Energy Minister Matthew Opoku-Agyemangleft and Professor Ransford Gyampo ‘Your comments on ‘dumsor’ causing even more disaffection for Bawumia’ — Prof Gy...

2 hours ago

Samuel Koku Anyidoho Mahama and his brother Ibrahim are traitors, support NPP in disguise to collapse...

2 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo left and Sammy Gyamfi Covid-19 levy: Even ‘wicked Nebuchadnezzar’ won’t do this — Sammy Gyamfi slams A...

2 hours ago

US court jails Ghanaian couple 25 years to life for beating their son to death US court jails Ghanaian couple 25 years to life for beating their son to death

2 hours ago

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the NDC left and Dr. Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana and NPP flagbearer Bawumia is experienced in heaping useless, senseless taxes on Ghanaians — Sammy ...

3 hours ago

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commissionleft and Franklin Cudjoe, Founder of IMANI Africa ’Investigate EC for misappropriating, wasting Ghana’s scarce resources — IMANI A...

3 hours ago

Kasoa shooting: 'Some police officers are in bed with criminals' —Charles Owusu Kasoa shooting: 'Some police officers are in bed with criminals' — Charles Owusu

Just in....
body-container-line