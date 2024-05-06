‘Your comments on ‘dumsor’ causing even more disaffection for Bawumia’ — Prof Gyampo to Napo

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, has taken a swipe at Energy Minister Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, known affectionately as Napo, over his comments regarding the erratic power supply in Ghana.

The country has been experiencing power outages for months, leading to the collapse of businesses and causing outrage among citizens.

However, the Energy Minister has refused to accept responsibility, indicating that there is no dumsor.

This, according to Prof Gyampo, is an insult to Ghanaians’ intelligence and is causing even more disaffection for NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“This is a blatant insult to the intelligence and sensibilities of Ghanaians who only want their lights switched on, and I am wondering what is causing this deliberate attempt at causing even more disaffection for Bawumia,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday, May 6.

This comes after the Energy Minister, Dr Opoku Prempreh, stated that the power outages, locally known as ‘dumsor’, only happened under the erstwhile John Mahama administration.

At the Government Assurances Committee meeting in Accra on Friday, May 3, Dr Opoku Prempreh reiterated that the ongoing power crisis is due to efforts to rectify the energy challenges.

“...I told you that when I got to the Ministry we’ve gone past the era where we had 72 to 96 days of lights out and six hours of lights on. We are in the era of ‘dum siesie’ which is profoundly different from dumsor.”

“Dumsor as inflicted on Ghanaians has only happened as characterised by his excellency John Dramani Mahama’s governance. He is the only president on record that for four years that he reigned, for four years that he ruled, for four years that he governed, there was ‘dum dum dum.’ If the non-partisan colleague says that now it is worse, then I don’t know where his realities lie,” he stated.