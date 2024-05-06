ModernGhana logo
Election 2024: NPP has spent millions trying to rebrand Bawumia but it has failed — Mahama’s Aide

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, a Special Aide to opposition NDC flagbearer and former president John Dramani Mahama, has slammed the governing NPP and its 2024 presidential candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a post on X on Monday, May 6, the former Deputy Transport Minister claimed that the NPP has spent "millions of precious Cedis" trying to reposition Bawumia ahead of December 7, elections but "so far nothing appears to be working."

She argued this is because Bawumia "has failed woefully to deliver on his own promises to the people of Ghana" during his two terms as vice president under Nana Akufo-Addo.

“Mr. Vice President, you worked at the Bank of Ghana, you know where the money is, lies," she wrote.

She also referenced Bawumia's previous promise that he would “lock up the Dollar and threw the keys away," and that "borrowing money was a lazy man’s approach.”

Joyce Bawa further noted Bawumia had promised "Ghana will never go back to the IMF" and that he would "move us from taxation to manufacturing," but said these were also "lies."

She stressed: "You promised to deliver on a better economy and we are still waiting for you to deliver. We remember you, Sir, we remember your lies! Ghana deserves better!"

Meanwhile, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 2024 campaign, has noted that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia would win the polls if they were to be held today.

