Mahama and his brother Ibrahim are traitors, support NPP in disguise to collapse NDC – Koku Anyidoho

Headlines
2 HOURS AGO
Samuel Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho has alleged that flagbearer John Dramani Mahama supports the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in secretly.

According to him, the former President and his brother Ibrahim Mahama are big-time traitors who pretend to support the NDC.

In a post on social media, Mr. Koku Anyidoho said Mahama and his brother are using the NDC as a convenient tool to enrich themselves.

“John Mahama and his brothers are big-time traitors who don’t believe in the NDC. They are just using NDC as a convenient tool to make money for themselves. They support NPP in disguise just to collapse the NDC,” Samuel Koku Anyidoho said.

The former Deputy NDC General Secretary said in a post on social media of a video in which business magnate Ibrahim Mahama stated that he is doing better under the NPP government than he did when John Mahama was President.

“Today NPP is in power, I likely won’t get favoured but I’m doing better than I was doing when my brother was president,” Ibrahim Mahama allegedly said.

Samuel Koku Anyidoho in several posts has criticised NDC’s choice of John Mahama as flagbearer for the 2024 General Elections.

He has often accused John Mahama of betraying the late President John Evans Atta Mills.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

