’Investigate EC for misappropriating, wasting Ghana’s scarce resources — IMANI Africa petitions CHRAJ

Headlines Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commissionleft and Franklin Cudjoe, Founder of IMANI Africa
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission[left] and Franklin Cudjoe, Founder of IMANI Africa

The IMANI Center for Policy and Education has petitioned the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the alleged mismanagement of state resources by the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana.

In an 18-page petition filed on May 4, IMANI argues that the EC's handling of Ghana's election equipment amounts to "misappropriation, wastage and misuse" of critical national assets.

The think tank is gravely concerned about conflicts of interest within the EC that could undermine accountability and transparency.

Key concerns raised in the petition include the EC's claim that all existing election technology dating back to 2011 was obsolete and needed replacement.

IMANI argues that the EC was replacing functioning equipment "to facilitate undue commercial profiteering."

"The EC's conduct in this affair breaches the high standards expected of such a major constitutional body, and constitutes other infractions of laws, regulations, and standard protocols relating to the management of electoral systems, data protection, and public financial management,” the petition signed by four directors of IMANI read in part.

The petition argues the EC disposed of election devices via an opaque auction process instead of properly assessing each item.

"Proper financial management conduct would require careful sorting, classification and valuation, leading to differential treatment of the items,” IMANI said.

IMANI is asking CHRAJ to investigate whether the EC complied with procurement rules and protected state resources.

It also wants an independent assessment of claims that existing technology was obsolete.

Meanwhile, the Commission, in a reply to IMANI on April 29, maintained that the old and obsolete 2012 equipment was auctioned through legal processes, as previously disclosed in their statement.

Find a copy of IMANI Africa’s full petition below:

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

