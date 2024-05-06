ModernGhana logo
I don’t need your money before I can make fair judgment; the Golden Stool takes care of me – Otumfuo

His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II
His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene of Asanteman has emphasised that he has never taken money from anyone to pass judgment on an issue in the person's favour.

Speaking in a thanksgiving service as part of activities to mark his 25th anniversary on the Ashanti Golden Stool, Otumfuo indicated that no one has dared to come before him with a bribe.

He said thanks to God, he is taken care of by the Golden Stool and does not need anyone’s money before making a reasonable judgment on a matter.

“At where the lord has placed me the Golden stool takes care of me so I don’t need your money before I can make a reasonable fair judgment before handling issues under my control to promote peace and unity. Known individuals in my 25 years reign as the Asantehene can dare say I have taken money from them before passing judgment in their favor on any dispute brought before me. No one in the world can say that against me you can’t dare come before me to bribe me for that,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said.

The Asantehene added, “I’m saying all this to the glory of God. I’m saying all this to seek for more years and blessings from God to lead me to do more for Asanteman and Ghana in general in the years ahead of me. All that I’m praying for is Wisdom and a sense of bravery and the spirit of can do from God’’ he prayed.

While admitting that he has gone through a lot in the 25 years that he has ruled the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo said he remains focused and will always speak the truth to promote fairness in the country.

