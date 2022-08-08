Police launch investigations into murder of Tweneboah Kodua SHS final year student

A final year student of Tweneboah Kodua Senior High School (SHS) has been reportedly stabbed to death at Odaho in the Amansie West District

The 16-year-old who operates a motorcycle business at Odaho lost his life on August 5, while on vacation.

The teenager identified as Daniel Osei-Mensah is alleged to have been stabbed in the lower abdomen and chest over a misunderstanding over a motorcycle.

Following a report to the Police, investigations have been launched to bring the perpetrators to book.

Information gathered has revealed that already, three suspects have been picked by the Police in Odaho.

The murder has left the family of the final-year student devastated. Since the incident, his mother Adwoa Mary has been inconsolable. She has urged the Police to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book and punished.

The father, Akwasi Boame remains shocked but takes comfort that God knows best.

Community members who knew the deceased described him as a well-mannered person. Together with Assembly member for Odaho Electoral Area, Isaac Bronya, the people are calling on the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to commission the newly built police station in the area.

They argue that with an appreciable Police presence in the area, crime will come down