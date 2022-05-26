ASA Savings and Loans Kpone Business Centre offers free medical health screening to customers

26.05.2022 LISTEN

The ASA Savings and Loans Limited business centre at Kpone in the Greater Accra Region has organised a free medical health screening exercise for its customers and community members.

The free medical health screening was put together in collaboration with Firdalh Diagnostic.

According to branch manager Mr. Thomas Sarpong, the exercise held on May 19, 2022, forms part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Under the supervision of Mr. Richmond Afari Hayford who is the Area Manager for the ASA Savings and Loans Kpone Business Centre, a total of 162 people including men, women, and children benefited from the free medical health screening exercise.

The beneficiaries were taken through general screening and tested for hepatitis, malaria, and blood sugar.

Customers that benefited from the exercise were full of praise and thanked ASA Savings and Loans for thinking about them.

They appealed that from time to time, the company should organise similar health screening exercises in the area to help customers who are unable to go for medical checks due to tight work schedules.

Besides the health screening exercise in Kpone, similar exercises have been organised by ASA Savings and Loans this month in Dansoman and Mallam as well.