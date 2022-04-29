Pregnant women advised to attend hospitals regularly to avoid complications

The Head of the Midwifery Department of the Ataasi Nkwanta Healthcare Center in the Adansi South District of the Ashanti Region, Mrs Theresah Ziebenye has stressed the need for pregnant women to attend hospitals regularly to avoid complications before, during and after delivery.

According to her, the Midwifery department of the Ataasi Nkwanta Healthcare Center has scheduled every first Wednesday and Thursday of every month to organise health programs for pregnant women.

This is to ensure that pregnant women see the importance of visiting hospitals regularly against complications during pregnancy and after birth.

The head of the Midwifery department added that since the introduction of the exercise, it has helped many pregnant women within her jurisdiction notably those living at Adansi Praso, Adansi Obonsu, Adansi Atobiase, Adansi Apagya, Nkrankese, Hwediem among others.

Mrs Theresah Ziebenye explained that due to the importance attached to the exercise, her outfit would continue to educate and create awareness for more pregnant women within the District to take advantage of the program.