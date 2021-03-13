Muslims encouraged to be Ambassadors of the COVID-19 education campaign

Listen to article

The General Organizer of the Islamic Youth League of Ghana Alhaji Baba Adam Musa has encouraged Muslims across the country to be ambassadors of the Covid-19 public education campaign to curb the spread of the pandemic.

According to him, Moslems ought to save lives wherever they find themselves so there was the need to be each other's keeper and be front runners in the campaign for eradication of the virus.

Addressing a Delegate Conference of the Islamic Youth League of Ghana held at Gomoa Gyaman in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region recently, Alhaji Baba Adam Musa stated that Islamic religion seeks to the well-being of every individual be it a Moslem or non-Moslem.

The General Organizer who also doubles as the NPP Nasara Coordinator for the Gomoa Central Constituency noted that all hands should be on deck towards the covid-19 fight.

" We must not leave public education campaign on Covid-19 pandemic on government and its agencies alone, as religious bodies and civil society groups, we have to join the crusade.

I must commend His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP Government for the speed at which it is fighting the pandemic"

He further stated that Leadership of the Islamic Youth League of Ghana through its educational institutions at Gomoa Gyaman and Ekumfi Twaa in the Ekumfi District was actively carrying out Covid-19 public sensitization.

"Covid-19 awareness campaign has been successful, what is left is for Ghanaians to adhere to all the safety protocols to overcome the pandemic."

The General Imam of the Islamic Youth League of Ghana, Sheikh Mohammed Idriss Atta disclosed that the Islamic Youth League of Ghana exist to propagate Islamic teachings across the country and to seek for co-existence among the citizenry.

He further stated that Islamic Youth League of Ghana has also established educational institutions not only for Islamic studies but to train the youth to supplement the nation's manpower resources.

Sheikh Mohammed Idriss Atta appealed to the government to absorb its Senior High School at Ekumfi Twaa into the public school system adding that since its inception, the school has been offering fee Free education to a good number of students across the country.