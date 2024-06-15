LISTEN

Ghanaian hiplife recording artist and entrepreneur, Sidney Kofi Ofori, popularly known as Barima Sidney, has stated that he has no regrets supporting President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

Barima Sidney, who actively participated in the NPP's campaigns during those election cycles, expressed his support for Akufo-Addo despite the administration's challenges and perceived shortcomings.

"I've always said this and I'll continue to say that I have no regret for throwing my support behind Akufo-Addo at that time due to the things he said he'll do. I'm not one of those people who can say that as at that time I thought he'd do so much but now I feel disappointed or I regret my decision to support his candidature," Barima Sidney stated on Cape Coast's Property FM.

He acknowledged the difficulties faced by the current administration but maintained his stance on his support, stating, "I know that they are facing many challenges they're going through and that's why I said that they have done what they could but what they couldn't do too is there."

Looking ahead to the upcoming 2024 elections, Barima Sidney advised Ghanaians to vote based on their personal experiences and circumstances.

"As for these upcoming elections, everyone must consider what's happening in their lives and use it to vote because it might not be going well for me but someone is also making it big somewhere," he noted.

He emphasized that despite any personal challenges or national issues, he stands by his past decision to support the NPP and President Akufo-Addo.

"But I will never stand anywhere and say that I have regretted my decision to throw my weight or support behind NPP and Akufo-Addo as at that time I'll never do that," he concluded.