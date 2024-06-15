ModernGhana logo
Sat, 15 Jun 2024

Slay Queen's legs rotten after popular politician constantly licked, k*ssed them

A Ghanaian Slay Queen has taken to Prophet Elisha Prince Osei Kofi's 'The Secret' show to share her encounter with a politician who has landed her in serious trouble.

According to the lady, her job as a Slay Queen got her introduced to a certain Ghanaian politician who she refused to disclose his identity for security reasons and got entangled with him for quite some time.

She disclosed that the politician never had intimacy with her but was kissing and licking her legs, after that, he would hand her a cheque. The lady said it continued for a while and she never bothered to probe the reason behind the man's action because she was benefitting financially to better life.

However, the lady said her legs have started rotting, indicating the exact places the politician was licking and kissing are the most affected parts and since her bitter experience, she has not heard from him again.

In her words, she said; "When I met this man (the politician), he wasn't making love to me but was giving me good money. He was only kissing and licking my legs. As we speak, my legs are rotten and I'm suffering. I can no longer attend any public gathering and I'm not hearing from him again. All his numbers are not connecting. He has changed his numbers."

The Slay Queen also recounted how they are groomed in a big apartment in Accra to lure men with dignity, class and status with their bodies to get what they want. She furthered that, they sometimes even get hired by private individuals or small companies to lure bigger brands and companies with their bodies to win sponsorships and partnerships deals for them and they get paid handsomely.

Watch the interesting videos below to learn more about her story.

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

