ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
25.02.2021 Social News

Quickly enact more laws to criminalize LGBTI activities – Group to gov’t

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Quickly enact more laws to criminalize LGBTI activities – Group to gov’t
Listen to article

A group calling themselves the Ghana CSOs & Citizenry Against LGBTQI (GCCAL) are calling the judiciary to fastrack the processes of enacting more laws to criminalize the promotion and practice of homosexuality in the country.

Although there has been some suspicion of the practice of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) in the country, it is only until recently that they have become a topic of discussion.

The opening of an office in Accra has not been taken likely by Ghanaians with a section piling pressure on the government to close down the building.

While the conversation on whether or not homosexuality should be legalized in the country, the Ghana CSOs & Citizenry Against LGBTQI have added their voice.

In a press release from over 80 CSOs, it noted that it back the public discourse on the criminalization of the strange phenomena by the group calling themselves the LGBTQI community.

They are charging government to stand firm by the customs and tradition of the country that frowns against homosexuality to ensure Ghana is not forced to accept the act by international bodies.

In a list of recommendations, the Ghana CSOs & Citizenry Against LGBTQI says the judiciary should speed up the prosecution of all those who indulge in acts of homosexuality in Ghana according to our current laws.

The group added, “the legislature should fasten the process of enacting more laws that further criminalize LGBTQI promotion and practice in Ghana."

Meanwhile, the group is calling on President Akufo-Addo to treat the matter as a national security concern and issue an executive order or state government’s position on homosexuality and LGBTQI in Ghana within the next one week.

Read the full press release from the group below:

2242021110502-k5frj7u2h0-17d14116-e247-4b4f-98c4-2a4f1db8be40

2242021110505-0g830n4yyt-6512d72e-be8d-42df-86ff-7a1e00702f14

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Sanction diplomatic missions pushing LGBTQI agenda in Ghana — Muslim group to government
25.02.2021 | Social News
I retract death threats ‘jokingly’ made against NDC MPs – Peter Amewu
25.02.2021 | Social News
Gov’t has fully paid its debts owed ECG – Peter Amewu
25.02.2021 | Social News
Come out and speak, your silence is worrying; treat LGBTI issue as a matter of national security — Group to Akufo-Addo
25.02.2021 | Social News
Here's what Tema/Kpone residents saying about COVID-19 vaccine
25.02.2021 | Social News
Ghana's family system strictly against LGBT — Christian Council
25.02.2021 | Social News
Yong Dakpemyili Chief wanted by Police with 5 others, 15 suspects arrested
25.02.2021 | Social News
Using Conman to describe Mahama was inappropriate, i withdraw it – Amewu
24.02.2021 | Social News
Tema residents launch campaign, “Say No To LGBTQI”
25.02.2021 | Social News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Mahama insists on second round in closing address to Supreme...
1 hour ago

Mahama’s petition bogus — Akufo-Addo
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line