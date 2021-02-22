Demand for receipts for all payments at Health Facilities----Offinso North Health Director charges public

Listen to article

Offinso North District Health Director, Mr. Richard Avagu has urged patients or clients to insist on collecting receipts after making payments at all public health facilities, as non-issuance of receipts for payments of services or medical bills constitutes illegality.

He made this emphatic statement in an interview Cruz News when his outfit converged at the church of Pentecost in Nkenkaaso on Thursday, February 18, 2021, to review its performance in the year 2020. ‘’I am urging each and everyone to at all times request for receipts after being asked to pay for any health care service, any health staff who refuses to issue receipts for any sort of payment should be regarded as illegal and extortionist’’, Mr. Avagu stressed.

In his welcome address, acting DCE and chairman for the occasion Hon. David Kwasi Asare Boakye commended the directorate for the industrious and professional show in the fight against covid-19 in its first wave despite limited logistics and resources.

He also applauded MP Hon. Augustine Collins Ntim for rendering massive support complimenting several interventions by the Assembly to contain the disease in the district.

Hon. Asare in his closing remarks noted challenges faced by some facilities in areas of infrastructure, electricity and logistical starvation. He therefore assured the likes of Nkwankwaa and others to fix those challenges within time.

Detailed presentations by representatives from 8 facilities across the district showed impressive performance as Out Patient Department [OPD] records in general went higher than in 2019 despite covid-19 scare. As the facilities recorded higher malaria cases thus scoring 93%, an increase of 5.41 more than 2019, mortality rate remained 0%

According to rep from AME Zion hospital in Afrancho, OPD attendance jumped from 21,299 to 24,099 with malaria cases recording 14,878 as against 12,081 in 2019. Additionally Rheumatism recorded 7,296 in 2020. Their report also revealed over 200 surgeries done in 2019 with laboring women delivering through caesarian section topping with a whopping 138 cases followed by hernia, accidents amongst others.

The 7 other facilities who presented their reports at the event included, the Akomadan Health center, Nkenkaaso government hospital, Nkwankwaa CHIPS compound, Kobresu Health cemter, Mankramso Health center and Church of God clinic, Asempanaye.

Reacting to some of the challenges encountered by the sector, Director, Mr. Avagu expressed optimism as engagement at the regional level is being pursued to intervene by providing more staff especially 1 medical Doctor for Nkenkaaso hospital and other staffs such as midwives and general nurses for other facilities within the district.

He also appealed to well-meaning individuals and corporate entities to assist in other equipments and logistics meant for quality health delivery to come to their aid as most facilities lack means for transport and other essentials.

Below is Covid-19 Case Report in Offinso North as given by the Directorate

*2020* Suspected Cases - 99

Contacts Traced - 102

Tested - 201

Positive - 80

Recovered - 78

Deaths - 2

*2021* Suspected - 14

Tested - 14

According to the health director, they are still waiting for the pending results.

