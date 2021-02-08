ModernGhanalogo

08.02.2021 Regional News

Dr. Amin Anta awards health workers at Karaga District Hospital

By Abdul-Hanan
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Health workers at the Karaga District Hospital have taken delivery of bicycles, decoders, and flat-screen television sets from Member of Parliament of the area, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam (Anta).

An aide to the former deputy Energy Minister, Abdul Halim Tikuma presented the items at the maiden Staff Awards Day ceremony on Saturday, 6th February 2020.

The scheme is aimed to award outstanding and hardworking staff of the facility in healthcare delivery.

Addressing the media after the exercise, Mr. Halim Tikuma, the gesture forms part of Dr. Amin Anta’s commitment to supporting institutions and individuals providing professional services within the constituency.

He said the gesture is also in consonance with the frontline role of health workers in the fight against Covid-19 in the district.

The legislator believes this will help their [health workers] stay in the area to continue providing health services to the people.

He encouraged them to do more to serve the health needs of members of the constituency.

However, Miss Irene Quashi, a nurse of the hospital was adjudged Outstanding Staff of Year.

She was presented with a 32 Nasco Television, a decoder, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

District Chief Executive (DCE) of Karaga, Mr. Alhassan Yabdoo commended Miss Irene Quarshi for her efforts.

He commended other awardees for going the extra mile to provide for the health needs of the people of the area.

Meanwhile, management and staff of the hospital thanked Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam for his support.

28202163336-wbrevihuto-img-20210208-wa0001

28202163337-wbrduhgtto-20210208 091210

28202163337-vaqdtgfssn-img-20210208-wa0002

28202163337-vaqdtgfssn-img-20210208-wa0003

28202163338-ptkwn0y442-img-20210208-wa0006

