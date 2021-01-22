ModernGhanalogo

22.01.2021 Health

COVID-19: Netherlands introduces new restrictions for Ghanaian travellers

The Embassy of the Netherlands has introduced some new travel restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its new variant.

The restrictions include flight bans for countries where there is “a very high prevalence of COVID-19 or a risk of new variants” according to a statement from the Embassy.

Although a flight ban has not been imposed on Ghana, travellers from the country to the Netherlands will have to undergo an additional antigen rapid test before departure.

“This requirement is in addition to the already obligatory PCR-test, taken 72 hours or less before departure. Exempted from the rapid test requirement are diplomatic passport holders, Heads of State and Cabinet Ministers and minors below the age of 13 years old,” the statement added.

The Embassy also said the number of exempted categories of eligible travellers to the Netherlands will be further reduced.

“It will no longer be possible for essential business travellers, students and cultural professionals/artists to apply for travel documents.”

These new travel restrictions will take effect at midnight on 23 January 2021.

---citinewsroom

Inside Politics: Political Quotes
