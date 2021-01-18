ModernGhanalogo

18.01.2021 Health

Covid19 patients have histories of attending parties, weddings – Akufo-Addo

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

President Akufo-Addo has given an indication about the kinds of persons who have contracted Coronavirus in Ghana in recent weeks.

According to him, “detailed investigations of the cases indicated that, apart from arriving passengers at our airport who tested positive, infected persons have recent histories of attending parties, weddings, end of year office programmes, family get-togethers, and funerals.”

He noted that “at these gatherings, most of them abandoned the use of the masks, and were engaged in actions that led to them contracting the virus.”

He further noted that statistics from the Ghana Health Service showed that the considerable number of persons who were severely ill were, surprisingly, relatively youthful persons, with no previous underlying health conditions.”

—DGN Online

