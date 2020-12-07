Election 2020: Man on admission walks from hospital to vote at Community 7 Datus Polling Station

A resident of Tema Central, Charles Asante Yeboah who has been on admission at the International Maritime Hospital has with the support of health officials cast his ballot at the Community 7 Datus Polling Station.

The voter who did not want his ill health to prevent him from exercising his voting right was assisted by the health officials and Electoral Commission officers upon arrival.

The delighted voter has since returned back to his hospital after his wish has been fulfilled.

Ghanaians are voting to the polls today Monday, December 7, 2020, to elect a President and 275 Parliamentarians.

Over 17 million voters are expected to take part in the exercise. The figure is 2 million more than the number of voters who voted in the previous election in 2016.

The electoral commission has said over 33,000 polling stations have been dedicated for the presidential and parliamentary polls.

