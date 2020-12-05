ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
05.12.2020 Politics

Don’t go to polling stations with guns – Small Arms Commission warns

The National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons has warned against wielding of firearms at polling stations on December 7.

According to the Commission, voters must adhere to the one hundred-meter distance from the polling stations directive announced by the police.

Addressing the media after paying a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Executive Secretary of the Commission, Jones Borteye Applerh said licensed firearm bearers must also desist from going to the polling stations with their weapons.

“I am calling on the macho men and the vigilante groups and the youth that the election polling station is a security zone. You don't have to go and misbehave there and even if you are a licensed firearm bearer, you are not allowed to take your firearm to a polling station.”

“As a matter of fact, it is against the law for you to display or fire your gun or firearm in public and a polling station is a public place. So if you are not a security personnel do not take your firearm to the polling station.”

---citinewsroom

