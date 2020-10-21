ModernGhanalogo

21.10.2020 Headlines

Use Dialogue To Address #EndSARS Impasse – Akufo-Addo To Nigeria

2 HOURS AGO

President Akufo-Addo has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria and protestors of the #EndSARS Movement to use dialogue in addressing the impasse.

President Akufo-Addo made the call via a post on his social media handles.

Akufo-Addo says he has spoken to President Buhari, and he is committed to helping to resolve the ongoing stand-off.

“I join all well-meaning persons in calling for calm and the use of dialogue in resolving the #EndSARS impasse in Nigeria. I have spoken with President Buhari, who is committed to this end, and has begun the processes that will lead to reform.”

“Violence, be it on the part of the Police or protesters, cannot be the solution. To the families who have lost their loved ones, I express my sincere condolences, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery. #EndSARS” Akufo-Addo’s tweet

Exercise restraint in handling #EndSars protestors

On the same issue, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) also called on the security agencies in Nigeria to act professionally in their handling of the protestors of the #ENDSARS Movement.

ECOWAS in a statement issued today, October 21, 2020, and signed by H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, the President of ECOWAS Commission urged protestors to protest in a non-violent manner.

“While the ECOWAS Commission recognizes the right of citizens to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly and protests, it is also of the view that those rights should be exercised in a non-violent manner.”

“In this regard, the ECOWAS Commission calls on all protestors to remain peaceful in the conduct of their demonstrations. It also urges the Nigerian security operatives to exercise restraint in the handling of the protests and act professionally.”

ECOWAS further urged the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Nigerian youth to “urgently pursue dialogue” to resolve their grievances.

— citinewsroom

