Be Circumspect With Discussions On #EndSARS Protest — Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso To Media

Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso, Dean of Academic Affairs, Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College has asked the media in Ghana to be circumspect in discussing the ongoing “END SARS” protests in Nigeria.

"Journalists should hold discussions in a manner that promote peace and unity in Nigeria, or at least simply reflect the actual situation on the ground," he said.

Dr. Antwi-Danso, who is also an International Affairs expert, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that, considering the already “volatile nature” of the situation in Nigeria, reportage on events had to be done with a “strong sense of responsibility and duty” towards ensuring peace and understanding.

Amnesty International said at least 12 people were killed at Lekki, a city within Lagos State, on Tuesday, after security forces opened fire on protesters demonstrating against police brutalities, tagged- “END SARS”- in Nigeria.

The “END SARS” protest started two weeks ago after a video, which showed a man being beaten by police officers suspected to be from the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, known as SARS, went viral in Nigeria.

He urged journalists to separate facts from myths and focus on promoting peace.

Dr. Antwi-Danso said sticking to facts while trying to find a peaceful solution to the demonstrations, was the best way not to unnecessarily escalate an already “difficult situation.”

He urged the Nigerian Government to find a way of engaging peacefully with the rioters and ensure that security forces protected life and property.

Dr. Antwi-Danso said in executing their duties of protecting life and property, security personnel must be highly aware of the need to absolutely respect the rights and freedoms of the citizenry.

---GNA

