Dr. Felix Anyah Appointed Board Chairman Of Ho Teaching Hospital

Dr. Felix Anyah, the former acting CEO of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, has been appointed the new Board Chairman of the Ho Teaching Hospital.

This follows the commissioning of the Board of Directors of the Ho Teaching Hospital in Ho and the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital by the Hon. Minister of Health Mr. Kwaku Agyeman Manu.

The event was held at the Ministry of Health auditorium in Accra.

Speaking during the inauguration Dr. Felix Anyah thanked the President for the honours done him.

He promised to help develop the new Teaching Hospital into an enviable Teaching Hospital with a quaternary service that will liaise with international accreditation bodies such as JCI International in other to promote medical/health tourism to the hospital and the Volta region as well as make Ghana a Medical Tourism hub.

Also, the new Chairman of the Korle bu Teaching Hospital Board is Engineer Sir. Daniel Charles Gyimah – a Consultant Engineer.

The Minister of Health addressing the inauguration event said the new Boards are the first under the much-awaited amendment of Section 37 of Act 525 of the Ghana Health Service and Teaching Hospital act, 1996.

According to the minister, under the 1996 Ghana Health Service and Teaching Hospital Act 525, the membership of the Teaching Hospital Boards then consisted of about 80% of hospital Management staff.

He emphasized that for efficient Corporate Governance, the Board now consist of 10 professionals not of the Hospital Management with only the Chief Executive Officer of the Hospital as member forming a total composition of 11. It is in this light that section 37 of act 525, which defines the membership of Ghana Health Service and Teaching Hospitals was amended by Parliament and assented to on 27th December 2019.

The Minister said under the new amendment act, the membership of Ghana Health Service and Teaching Hospitals boards consist of

Chairperson

A legal practitioner

A medical practitioner

An allied health practitioner

A pharmacist

A nurse/ midwife

All of not less than 10 years standing

Other members include:

2 representatives with considerable experience in health education research and nominated by the university council

A financial consultant and

A Private sector business entrepreneur

Chief Executive officer of the Hospital

About Dr. Felix Anyah

Dr. Anyah graduated as a doctor 41 years ago from the University of Ghana Medical School, Korle Bu.

He distinguished himself as a clinician in private medical practice as Director of the Holy Trinity Medical Centre, Accra and Holy Trinity Spa & Health Farm, Sogakope , a health columnist, an entrepreneur, a Philanthropist, member of the Ghana Medical and Dental Council, pioneer in integrative health/medicine as well as health and medical tourism in Ghana but in the past few years has played towering roles in the public sector management and administration in Ghana.

In 2015-2016, Dr. Felix Anyah was appointed Board Chairman of the Health Facilities and Regulatory Agency by His Excellency John Dramani Mahama.

In 2017, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed him as acting CEO of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for one year.

and now re-appointed as Board Chairman of Ho Teaching Hospital.

In 2018, Dr. Felix Anyah won the Overall Best CEO Award

He has won 5 Best Healthcare CEO Awards from different organizations.

In both 2018 and 2019 won the Most Respected CEO Awards by public voting.

The Ho Teaching Hospital formerly the Volta Regional Hospital (Trafalgar) was established in 1998 and formally commissioned by Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings in December 2000.

The hospital has been the Volta regional hospital for 17 years until it was re-commissioned on 29th April 2019 as a Teaching Hospital by Hon. Kwaku Agyeman Manu the Health Minister.