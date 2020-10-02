Secessionist Attacks: Kan-Dapaah, Others Dash To Volta Region

The National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, and other high ranking security officials are expected to visit the Volta Region today, October 2.

Their visit follows attacks in some areas of the region by a separatist group seeking independence.

The visit will afford the security chiefs an opportunity to obtain first-hand information from security personnel on the ground.

The National Security Minister, ahead of today's visit, had been criticised by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama and a cross-section of the general public for failing to go to the region immediately after the attacks last week.

The attacks were carried out by the Western Togoland secessionist group, Homeland Study Group Foundation.

During the tensions a week ago, some attackers also besieged the Aveyime and Mepe police stations freeing inmates and making away with assault rifles and shotguns.

At least one person was killed following the ensuing confrontations between security personnel and the purported secessionists.

About 35 persons were arrested following the disturbances on Friday, September 25, 2020.

On Monday, 31 of them were put before a circuit court in Accra and charged on three counts of conspiracy to commit the crime of rioting, substantive offence of rioting and being at an unlawful place.

In the most recent incident, purported secessionists attacked the State Transport Corporation (STC) in the Volta Regional capital, Ho, and set ablaze one of its buses.

President Akufo-Addo has assured that the government will adequately deal with the purported secessionists.

He also said he trusted in the ability of the country's security and intelligence agencies to stop such threats and clamp down on activities of the secessionists.

“I trust the security agencies, the armed forces, the police, I trust their leadership and intelligence agencies and I know they are all working very hard to make sure that this matter is dealt with as quickly as possible,” the President said in an interview on Hello FM in Kumasi on Wednesday.