Volta Militants: Might Start Targeting Critical Infrastructure, They've Capacity, Geographical Advantage To Engage In Asymmetrical Warfare — Security Analyst

The Executive Director of Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peace Building, Adib Saani says the last Friday's disturbance by the Western Togoland secessionist group in Volta Region is a dress rehearsal

Mr Saani predicted that the group may start targeting critical infrastructure like the Adomi bridge and the dam which are high value targets.

His comment follows the attack and blockade to all major entry and exit points into the Volta region by members of the secessionist group.

Two police stations were attacked, officers beaten and kidnapped, and 10 AK47 rifles stolen.

A joint police and military operation led to the arrest of 31 members of the group who were subsequently handed over to the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) for questioning.

This, Mr Saani said the group has the capacity and geographical advantage (forest cover and international border) to engage in asymmetrical warfare that could be hard to win.

"Soon, we might go beyond condemning their actions to asking them what their demands are. With a heavy heart, I predict they might start targeting critical infrastructure. They have the capacity and geographical advantage (forest cover and international border) to engage in asymmetrical warfare that could be hard to win," he said in a statement.

The security Analyst blames this on what he described as an intelligence failure. According to him, despite the presence of the intelligence officers, they have largely failed to gather actionable intel in real-time.

"Unfortunately, over the past few years, they have become more audacious and brazen and we can only expect more. They are able to make strong political statements and control the narrative. They seem to be succeeding into bullying government into submission. They have succeeded in disrupting lives and holding the nation hostage," he intimated.

He is asking National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah to resign for failing to lead an action on the early warning signs to curb the activities of the militant group.

Read full statement below:

National Security Minister Must Resign For failure to heed to warning signs…

When this Togoland issue started, some of us within the security space did not spare any moment or mince words, raising serious concerns about their activities and the existential threat they posed to the security of Ghana.

Unfortunately, over the past few years, they have become more audacious and brazen and we can only expect more. They are able to make strong political statements and control the narrative. They seem to be succeeding into bullying government into submission. They have succeeded in disrupting lives and holding the nation hostage.

Soon, we might go beyond condemning their actions to asking them what their demands are. With a heavy heart, I predict they might start targeting critical infrastructure. They have the capacity and geographical advantage (forest cover and international border) to engage in asymmetrical warfare that could be hard to win.

We ignored the early warning signs and thought this was all a joke. We arrest and release, re-arrest and release again. Despite the presence of intelligence officers, they have largely failed to gather actionable intel in real time.

Going forward, the over 100 kilometer Accra – Atimpoku – Juapong stretch is very crucial and needs permanent detachment stationed within that enclave. The Adome bridge and the dam are high value targets that we cannot trade off.

Let us invest in human security because largely, these secessionists have some level of Community support.

Let us collaborate more effectively with Togolese authorities so the group doesn’t engage in cross border activities and the trafficking of weapons to oil their seeming war machine.

Adib Saani

Security Analyst/Executive Director

Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peace Building

0244985099