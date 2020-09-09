COVID-19: CEO Of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Tests Positive

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital has been admitted in isolation at a special ward of the hospital.

He has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Citi News sources at the hospital, Dr. Oheneba-Owusu Danso who showed symptoms of the virus was diagnosed and the results turned positive.

The hospital which is a major COVID-19 treatment centre has lost one of its staff members to the disease.

Most of the over 200 health workers at the hospital who contracted the virus have recovered and have since returned to post.

The CEO has been instrumental in helping in the treatment of the virus in the Ashanti region as he has set up a testing laboratory to support the operations of existing ones.

Although there has not been any official communication on his condition, a source in the hospital says Dr. Owusu-Danso was coping.

