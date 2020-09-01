St. John’s Hospital And Fertility Centre Impresses At Hess Awards 2020

The St. John’s Hospital and Fertility Centre, a leading private health facility in Accra, has once again been awarded for its unparalleled standards compliance and innovation.

The hospital won two prestigious awards at the 2nd Health, Environment, Safety & Security (HESS) Awards held on Friday, September 28, 2020, at the plush Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra.

The HESS award is designed to identify, publicly recognize and celebrate outstanding companies for exceptional performance and innovations focused on Occupational Health, Safety, Security and the Environment, all of which are key aspects of responsible corporate behaviour with regards to their employees, subcontractors, suppliers, clients and other stakeholders.

The awards are intended to recognize Business Units in HSSE innovation and excellence and the successes they have made in overcoming the challenges. It’s also intended to promote the implementation of best practice H.S.S.E management systems, which embody the classical model for continual improvement through the Plan-Do-Check-Act cycle.

St. John’s Hospital and Fertility Centre was awarded the Patient Safety & Security Excellence and the Best in Community Involvement in Hospital and Clinic awards.

In an acceptance message by Mrs Maame Yaa Afriye, Ag. CEO of the hospital, she promised that the crux of every activity at the health facility is standards compliance, excellence and client satisfaction.

She further assured that the management of St. John’s Hospital and Fertility Centre will continue to seek, overarchingly, give their loyal clients top-notch health services in a safe and secured environment.

About St. John’s Hospital and Fertility Centre

St John’s Hospital and Fertility Centre was established as a private health care facility on 23rd November 2012. The decision to provide Primary Health Care within the catchment area was informed by the absence of such a major facility between the Ga North Municipal Hospital and Achimota Hospital. The Hospital envisions to become a centre of excellence in the area of Reproductive Health Care with the establishment of a modern health centre and provision of quality healthcare services. The hospital has recently launched a telemedicine platform called the ‘FON DR’ where the general public can access health advisory by calling +233501258518.