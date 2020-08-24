Nigeria’s Covid-19 Deaths Now 1002 LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO As of Sunday night, August 23 coronavirus deaths in Nigeria has hit 1002. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known in a tweet. According to NCDC, total confirmed cases as of August 23, stood at 52,227 after the country reported 322 new confirmed cases on the same night. It says a total of 38,945 patients have been discharged. Breakdown of new cases:Lagos-130Bauchi-36FCT-25Edo-17Bayelsa-14Ogun-14Oyo-14Anambra-13Kaduna-12Ondo-11Abia-10Osun-6Plateau-5Kwara-5Kano-4Ebonyi-3Sokoto-2Borno-1 --- CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus pandemic
Nigeria’s Covid-19 Deaths Now 1002
As of Sunday night, August 23 coronavirus deaths in Nigeria has hit 1002.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known in a tweet.
According to NCDC, total confirmed cases as of August 23, stood at 52,227 after the country reported 322 new confirmed cases on the same night.
It says a total of 38,945 patients have been discharged.
Breakdown of new cases:
Lagos-130
Bauchi-36
FCT-25
Edo-17
Bayelsa-14
Ogun-14
Oyo-14
Anambra-13
Kaduna-12
Ondo-11
Abia-10
Osun-6
Plateau-5
Kwara-5
Kano-4
Ebonyi-3
Sokoto-2
Borno-1
