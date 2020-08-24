Nigeria’s Covid-19 Deaths Now 1002

As of Sunday night, August 23 coronavirus deaths in Nigeria has hit 1002.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known in a tweet.

According to NCDC, total confirmed cases as of August 23, stood at 52,227 after the country reported 322 new confirmed cases on the same night.

It says a total of 38,945 patients have been discharged.

Breakdown of new cases:

Lagos-130

Bauchi-36

FCT-25

Edo-17

Bayelsa-14

Ogun-14

Oyo-14

Anambra-13

Kaduna-12

Ondo-11

Abia-10

Osun-6

Plateau-5

Kwara-5

Kano-4

Ebonyi-3

Sokoto-2

Borno-1

