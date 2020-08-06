Markets In Mpohor District Disinfected In Tackling COVID-19

Markets and other public places in the Mpohor District were disinfected on Tuesday, 4th August 2020. This exercise is one of the national programmes the Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has executed in combat of the coronavirus.

Before the exercise commenced, Mr. Evans Mark Andoh, the Mpohor District Coordinating Director, admonished the workers, to act professionally to ensure fruitful exercise.

He cautioned the sprayers and the environmental officers, who were leading the execution of the exercise to avoid any act that intends to provoke them and patiently explain to the people the rationale behind the exercise.

After addressing the team, Mr. Douglas Quayson, the Mpohor District Manager for Western Waste Ltd, a subsidiary of the Zoom Lion Ltd, and Mr. Prosper Donkoh, the head of the Sanitation and Environmental Health Unit for the district, briefed their workers on the specific areas that should be disinfected. They included gutters, refuse dumps, toilets, lorry stations, health centers, and police stations.

Consequently, three teams were dispatched to Adum Banso, Manso, and the Mpohor Business Center to disinfect the designated places of these towns and their suburbs. In all, 33 towns and villages were attended to. The exercise went on smoothly without any frustrating challenges.

The exercise was led by Mr. Evans Mark Andoh, the Mpohor District Coordinating Director, Mr. Prosper Donkor, the head of the Sanitation and Environmental Health Unit for the district, Mr. Douglas Quayson, the District Manager for Western Waste Ltd and Madam Naomi, Western Regional representative of Western Waste Ltd for the exercise. Ishaq Sulemana, a district NADMO officer, was also part of the team.