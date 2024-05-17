17.05.2024 LISTEN

Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Stephen Amoah, has attributed the pressure on the cedi to the exchange of the local currency for major trading currencies, especially the dollar, for foreign travels.

He emphasised the need for Ghanaians to patronise local hospitality services and tourist sites to retain the money within the country and aid in its development.

Speaking at the second CEO’s Breakfast Meeting held in Accra on Thursday, May 16, 2024, Dr. Amoah urged owners of hospitality businesses and tourist sites to expand their operations and attract more local patrons.

He highlighted the economic benefits of developing and promoting domestic tourism, which would reduce the outflow of foreign exchange from the country.

"I think the strategic actors and players in tourism in Ghana should do their best to attract more tourists within the sub-region… we need to also create the needed competitiveness," he said.

He further elaborated, “We need to build homegrown policy tools that specifically address our needs… It’s not every day that we have to go to the Maldives… let’s come home.

“The monkeys are there… We always talk about the cedi; if you exchange dollars and go there [outside Ghana], why won’t the cedi suffer? But if we stay here and the dollar people come here, there will be a demand for our currency.”

Dr. Amoah disclosed that the government aims to elevate the tourism sector if the governing New Patriotic Party wins the general elections on December 7, 2024.

He pointed out that retaining tourism spending within the country could strengthen the local currency and boost economic growth.

Currently, the cedi sells at almost GH¢15 at some forex bureaus, with the inflation rate pegged at 25.0%.

Bloomberg has predicted that the value of the cedi will depreciate further by the end of the year.