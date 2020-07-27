Kumasi: Court Fines Four Persons GHS24,000 For Contempt

Listen to article

The Kumasi High Court has fined four persons GHS 6,000 each for contempt of court in default will serve a prison sentence of two weeks each.

The four include Kwame Brenya, Norman Owusu Barnie, Charles Asabere and Henry Asumadu who are members of a group called “The Kumasi Club”.

The persons in question were dragged to court by other members of the group for allegedly registering the group, “The Kumasi Club” unlawfully and have been engaging in some financial improprieties.

They are also accused of making attempts to remove the Chairman and other executive members as the matter was still in court, for which reasons an issue of contempt of court was raised against them.

Ruling on the matter today, Monday, July 27, 2020, the presiding judge His Lordship, Ali Baba Bature initially imposed a two-week prison sentence for the four persons.

Lawyer for the respondents, Asante Krobea however prayed the court not to apply a custodial sentence to the affected persons citing their old age and COVID-19 as the main factors.

The judge in his final ruling fined each of the four persons GHS 6,000 and asked them to make the payment immediately or in default serve two weeks prison term each.

Lawyer for the applicants, Justice Abdulai spoke to Citi News after the court proceedings.

“Today’s ruling was good. It demonstrated that the court does not joke with its authority and so persons who misconduct themselves or portray themselves as above the law are dealt with. Indeed, all those who claim that there is no law in Ghana; I believe that today’s decision is a clear demonstration that there are laws in Ghana and that persons who break the law will be punished accordingly”.

---citinewsroom