Asante Akim Central: Ambulance Service Gets Ultramodern Office Complex At Konongo-Odumasi

Hon. Susan Akomeah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asante Akim Central Municipal Assembly on Monday broke grounds for the construction of ultramodern office complex for the Ambulance Service Unit at Konongo-Odumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The compartments of the office complex would include offices, bedroom apartments, garage among others, and it is expected to be completed within six (6) months.

Hon. Akomeah said the project which is estimated to cost GH¢ 275,000 has become necessary due to the accommodation challenges facing the Municipal Ambulance Service Unit as they are compelled to share the same facility with the Municipal Fire Service.

She added that the services of the unit cannot be over-emphasized and therefore expressed her gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for such an initiative of One Ambulance per each constituency.

The office complex, she added, is therefore to equip them to continue with their swift and emergency services to the locality.

According to the MCE, the project shall be funded from the District Development Fund.

She appealed to the contractor undertaking the project to employ some of the people from the locality and pleaded with the traditional authorities to lend their support to ensure that the project sees the light of day.

Engineer Ismael Ankomah, the contractor (Santrofie Ent.) pledged his commitment to work assiduously to finish the project earlier ahead of schedule if only the weather favours him.

Present at this short event was Hon. Samuel Ohemeng, the Presiding Member for the Assembly, Hon.Kwabena Gyasi and Hon. Samuel Baiden, members of the Works sub-committee, Mr Owusu-Ansah, Municipal Coordinating Director, officers of the Ambulance Service Unit and representatives from the Konongo and Odumasi Traditional Areas.