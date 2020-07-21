ModernGhanalogo

21.07.2020 Health

Covid-19: Nigeria Cases Hit 37,225

Nigeria has reported additional 562 confirmed cases of covid-19.

This is according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which made this known in a tweet.

It says as of July 20, 2020, total confirmed cases in Nigeria was 37,225.

It added that coronavirus related deaths have increased to 801.

So far, it says, 15,333 patients have been discharged.

Breakdown of new cases

FCT-102

Lagos-100

Plateau-52

Kwara-50

Abia-47

Kaduna-35

Benue-34

Oyo-26

Ebonyi-24

Kano-16

Niger-15

Anambra-14

Gombe-12

Edo-11

Rivers-6

Nasarawa-5

Delta-5

Borno-3

Enugu- 2

Bauchi-2

Kebbi- 1
