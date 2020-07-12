Upper West: Wa Secondary School Gets PPEs From WASSOSA

The Wa Secondary School in the Upper West region has received some COVID-19 relief support in the form of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) from the Wa Secondary School Old Students' Association (WASSOSA).

Other items included 50 gallons of liquid soap, 150 bottles of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, 30 pieces of face shield, 15 veronica buckets, and 202 rolls of tissue paper.

The donated items valued at GHC6,000 are meant among other things to help the final year students of the school to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Solomon Dansieh, the Chairman of the Wa Municipal Chapter of WASSOSA, who presented the PPE on behalf of the National President, Professor Robert Yennah, thanked all alumni for their swift response to the call.

He appreciated staff of the school for the sacrifice they were making to help prepare students to complete their respective syllabi.

Dr Dansieh advised the students not to panic but to remain calm and to also observe the recommended protocols to avoid contracting the virus.

“Do not resort to stimulants to stay awake in an effort to make up for the lost time but rather relax and manage your time well in your studies and you will pass,” he advised.

Mr. Yeng Simon Bonsodong, the Headmaster of the School, expressed profound gratitude to the Association for the relentless effort in assisting the school anytime the need arose.

He said the Association had helped in the reconstitution of the School's Board and also assisted in putting in measures to address disciplinary issues in the school.

Mr. Bonsodong assured the Old Students' Association that the PPE would be put to good use to protect both teachers and students from contracting the disease.

He said the donation would go a long way to complement what the government gave to the school, adding that they would be placed at vantage points for easy access by students and teachers.

The Headmaster warned the students against carrying some of the items into their dormitories, adding such a practice would defeat the purpose for which the items were donated.

Mr. Bonsodong used the occasion to announce the 50th Anniversary celebration of the school, which is to be launched soon and appealed to the public to support the anniversary activities to ensure success.

---GNA