Bolga: Ino CHPS Compound Commissioned And Handed Over To Yebongo Community

Governance as a continuous process must be demonstrated by leaders through action rather than mere words.

As part of the government agenda to finish uncompleted projects by the previous administration, the Bolgatanga Municipal Assembly has completed handed over a 1NO CHP Compound, a COVID 19 mechanized borehole with two overhead tanks at the cost of over GHC 472,000 to the people of Yebongo, a community in Sumbrungu in the Bolgatanga Municipality.

The Common fund project initiated by the erstwhile Mahama administration in 2016 had to be continued by the current NPP government from April 16, 2020, and completed in January this year, with its ancillary facilities.

The CHPS compound has a large open space for OPD, Records room, 2 consulting rooms, dispensary, dispensary store, labour ward, and a resting room as well as a separate three-bedroom self-contained accommodation for the staff.

Speaking at the commissioning and handing over of the CHPS compound The Bolgatanga Municipal Chief Executive, Joseph Amiyuure Atura, at Yebongo, expressed his commitment to equipping the facility with the needed logistics including a radio warmer to improve maternal health delivery in the area.

While commending the Chief of Yebongo, the Assemblymember and the contractor for their commitment to the project, Mr. Amiyuure urged the people to pay particular attention to the facility and see it as their own. The MCE also expressed government commitment to provide a CHPS compound at Yipaala before the end of his tenure to make health service delivery accessible to the people of the area.

On his part, the Municipal Health Director, Dr. Edmond Mohammed Nyanwura called for provision for motorbike, Vaccine fridge, freezer, and other logistics to enhance service delivery. He stresses the need for a place of convenience for patients who visit the facility.

The Municipal Engineer, Ing Samuel Kwame Tettey commended the contractor, Gaspard Ayore of Yornasco Enterprise for executing the project despite funding constraints as common with the Common Fund project.

He disclosed that the total cost for the CHP compound was valued at GHC 453, 061.00 while the COVID 19 mechanized borehole was valued at GHC19,748.50. This facility is the thirteen out of the thirty-eight demarcated CHP zones in the Bolgatanga Municipality.