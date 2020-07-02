"I Took My COVID-19 To Some Registration Centres But I Was Very Careful" — Carlos Ahenkorah

Listen to article

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industries, Mr Carlos Ahenkorah, has said despite being tested positive for COIVD-19, he toured some voter registration centres to see how the process was going.

The Tema West MP admitted to Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen political talk show host Osei Bonsu on Thursday, 2 July 2020 in an interview that he toured the centres on the first day of the exercise – Tuesday, 30 June 2020.

“I decided to see how some of the centres were just operating. So, I stepped out into town a bit. It didn’t mean I couldn’t go out. My test results had shown I was positive a week ago and after one week, my doctors said I could step out,” he told Asempa FM

“They [doctors] said I could go out, except that I needed to wear my mask and observe social distancing,” the lawmaker added.

He said he was “very careful” and “very mature about it”.

Meanwhile, Mr Ahenkorah has denied media reports that he has been rushed to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a short statement on Thursday, 2 July 2020, Mr Ahenkorah said: “My attention has been drawn to messages circulating on social media to the effect that I am in ICU after testing positive for COVID-19 sending worrying signals and misinformation to my well-wishers and party faithful”.

“I must categorically state that I am not in ICU”, Mr Ahenkorah noted, adding: “Neither am I in Korle Bu at the moment”.

“I was admitted for an overnight review on my COVID status at the isolation centre in Korle Bu yesterday around 5 pm and discharged at 11 am this morning”.

“I have not, in any way, been taken ill or suffer any serious break down to send me into ICU. I ask all and sundry to disregard this hollow speculation and confirm I'm as fit as I used to be. Thank you!”

---classfmonline