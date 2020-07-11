Carlos Ahenkorah's COVID-19 Status Now Negative After Recovery

It has emerged that the embattled immediate past Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry and MP for Tema West Constituency, Carlos Ahenkorah, has tested negative for COVID-19 after his recovery.

This has been confirmed by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) that has also formally declared him negative.

See the official statement from the GHS about Carlos Ahenkorah's COVID-19 status:

Mr. Ahenkorah recently resigned as a deputy minister after he was accused of breaching the COVID-19 protocols even when he had tested positive but was asymptomatic.

A letter written to the Tema East MP dated Friday 9th July 2020 and signed by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye disclosed that Mr. Ahenkorah has obtained two consecutive negative laboratory test results for COVID-19.

“For this reason, you are deemed to have recovered from Covid-19 infection and so can return to work,” the letter added.

The GHS has however cautioned the former deputy minister to continue to observe the precautionary measures since he is not immune from contracting the virus.

These include the use of a face mask at all times especially in public places, frequent washing of hands with soap under running water and covering of mouth and nose with tissue paper when coughing or sneezing and disposing of the used tissue properly.

---ABC News