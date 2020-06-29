Covid-19: 83% Of Critically Ill Persons Have Fully Recovered – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo said 44 out of the 53 persons with COVID-19 who were critically ill in Ghana have fully recovered.

He indicated that the figure represents 83 percent of infected persons at the various Intensive Care Units (ICU) across health facilities in the country to have been discharged.

“Most patients, who are critically ill and need intensive care, do, indeed, survive the virus, if they seek medical help promptly. For example, out of 53 patients admitted into intensive care units (ICU) at the Ga East Municipal Hospital and the University of Ghana Medical Centre, since the pandemic struck, 44, i.e. 83%, have fully recovered, and have been discharged.”

The president announced on Sunday, in an address to the nation.