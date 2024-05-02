Gov't refuses to capture our request in manifesto – GNAPS laments

Ghana National Association of Private Schools (GNAPS) has voiced concerns regarding the perceived bias of the NPP government towards its requests within the educational system, lamenting the absence of their demands in the government's manifesto.

Prof Damascus Tuurosong, President of GNAPS, along with his team, addressed the media, highlighting the significance of the upcoming elections and their search for a political ally willing to commit to their cause.

The group emphasised the need for concrete actions rather than mere promises, urging political parties to incorporate their requests into their manifestos.

Prof Tuurosong drew attention to the issue of unjustified fees imposed on students, calling for the immediate abolition of such fees that do not benefit young people. Additionally, he urged the government to reconsider taxes that burden business owners in the country.

Mr Chintoh Charles Christian, the National Treasurer of GNAPS, cited examples of exorbitant school fees in certain regions, particularly in the Northern region, where families are required to pay substantial amounts per term.

He highlighted the detrimental impact of such fees on both students and teachers, especially in the private school sector.

Although multiple political parties were invited to the press conference, only a few attended.

Among them was Mr. Felix Mantey, Communication Director for the Progressive People's Party (PPP), who assured GNAPS that their requests had been duly noted and would be officially incorporated into the PPP's 2024 manifesto. This commitment offered a glimmer of hope to GNAPS, signalling a potential ally in their quest for educational reform.

-Classfmonline