Adopt Chinese as your second language – Prof Wang Jimm to Ghana

Every year, the Confucius Institute at the University of Ghana (UG) commemorates International Chinese Day, an event typically celebrated solely by the Chinese community.

However, in 2024, the celebration extended beyond borders, with Chinese communities across Africa and around the world joining in the festivities.

During the event, participants showcase their proficiency in Chinese through various activities, including stage plays and conversations among those who have studied the language.

These displays serve as a testament to their grasp of the language and their ability to effectively communicate in Chinese.

Professor Wang Jimm, the Director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Ghana, emphasised the importance of language proficiency in fostering business relationships with countries that speak challenging languages.

He stressed that by equipping youth with language skills beyond Chinese, such as those spoken in other countries, they can facilitate smoother business interactions, particularly with China, which is vital for African development.

Speaking at the 2024 International Chinese Day celebration in Accra, Ghana, Prof Wang highlighted the significance of fluent interlingual communication in breaking down barriers and fostering economic partnerships between China and Africa.

He noted that English and Chinese currently dominate the global linguistic landscape, with French lagging behind significantly.

Prof Clement Appah, a Ghanaian Director at the Confucius Institute, echoed Prof Wang's sentiments, emphasising that proficiency in the Chinese language not only enhances one's ability to navigate life in China but also facilitates business endeavours across Asia.

He stressed the importance of being able to communicate effectively in various contexts, highlighting the value it brings to individuals, especially in the business sphere.

