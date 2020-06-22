Offering Your Medical Center As Covid-19 Treatment Centre Is An Admirable Civic Gesture — Akufo‐Addo To Environment Minister

Listen to article

President Akufo-Addo on Sunday applauded Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, for offering his 70-bed Medical Centre at Toase, in the Ashanti Region, for use as a COVID-19 treatment centre.

The President thanked the Minister for what he called “his admirable, civic gesture” of making available his facility in Toase in the Ashanti Region as isolation centre in the fight against COVID-19.

Addressing the nation yesterday for the 12th time in the period of the Coronavirus disease, His Excellency said Professor Frimpong Boateng deserves the sincere appreciation of the entire nation.

“….Such institutions deserve the sincere appreciation of the entire nation, as does the gesture of the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, who has offered his 70-bed hospital in Toase, in the Ashanti Region, as a COVID-19 treatment centre”, the President said.

He noted that this has been a timely offer, which would ensure that “the nation’s overall healthcare systems would not unduly burdened and overrun”.

President Nana Addo said in line with their policy of providing optimal care for the sick, and reducing COVID-19 related deaths, government continues to mobilize holding-bay, quarantine, isolation, and treatment centers across the country.