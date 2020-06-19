Ashanti Region To Get Two COVID-19 Hospitals--Minister Oko Boye

Listen to article

As the Novel Coronavirus continues to bite hard across the world, it has become necessary that governments put in place the requisite health infrastructure to deal with the pandemic.

It is against this background that the Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Bernard Oko Boye has revealed that the government is taking steps to turn two Hospitals in the Ashanti Region into COVID-19 health facilities.

He says one is being considered at Bekwai.

The Deputy Minister made this known in an interview with the media on the sidelines of the donation ceremony at the Ridge hospital.

The Chinese Community in Ghana donated some COVID-19 relief items to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital at Ridge.

According to the Minister, the Health Ministry is engaging the Ministry of Finance for financial clearance to set up the facilities.

His comments come after doctors in the Ashanti Region complained that health facilities were being overwhelmed by Covid-19 patients with frontline health workers contracting the virus.