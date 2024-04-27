ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Pointing out the ills of NPP government not enough; tell us what you can do — Miracles Aboagye to NDC

NDC Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Communications Director of 2024 NPP campaign team
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Communications Director of 2024 NPP campaign team

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Director of Communications for the 2024 New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) campaign, has urged the opposition NDC to tell Ghanaians what it intends to do differently to fix the country's challenges.

He says just criticising the incumbent government is not enough to show they are worthy to be given power in the December 7 polls.

“It is not enough for an opposition party to list the ills of the incumbent but to show us what they can do,” he said on Accra-based JoyNews’ NewsFile program on Saturday, April 27.

The NPP spokesperson stressed that the country has its aspirations so the opposition NDC must spell out what its presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama and his running mate Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang have to offer.

“We have our aspirations as a country and if you are presenting someone to us, you have to cogently tell us what they bring on board,” he said.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Communications Director of 2024 NPP campaign team Pointing out the ills of NPP government not enough; tell us what you can do — Mi...

1 hour ago

April 27: Cedi sells at GHS13.78 to 1, GHS13.18 on BoG interbank April 27: Cedi sells at GHS13.78 to $1, GHS13.18 on BoG interbank

1 hour ago

Dr. Clement Apaak Worry about the furniture problem in basic schools; not how to paint schools in ...

1 hour ago

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa risks seeing his ruling ANC party lose its majority in May elections for the first time. By RAJESH JANTILAL AFPFile Ramaphosa lauds ANC record as S.Africa celebrates democracy

2 hours ago

Ghana needs new counter-terrorism Act to tackle radicalised youth – CISA Ghana needs new counter-terrorism Act to tackle radicalised youth – CISA

2 hours ago

Kumasi Central Prison triple its capacity to 1800 inmates Kumasi Central Prison triple its capacity to 1800 inmates

2 hours ago

By-election: Ejisu is destined for NPP – Ahiagbah By-election: Ejisu is destined for NPP – Ahiagbah

4 hours ago

Don't travel to volatile regions in northern Mali — Ministry of Foreign Affair to Ghanaians Don't travel to volatile regions in northern Mali — Ministry of Foreign Affair t...

4 hours ago

ILOs claim of depleting reserves false, we have funds to pay pensions — SSNIT ILO’s claim of depleting reserves false, we have funds to pay pensions — SSNIT

4 hours ago

Benin. By STAFF AFP Benin police fire tear gas to break up union protest

Just in....
body-container-line