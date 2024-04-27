Pointing out the ills of NPP government not enough; tell us what you can do — Miracles Aboagye to NDC

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Director of Communications for the 2024 New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) campaign, has urged the opposition NDC to tell Ghanaians what it intends to do differently to fix the country's challenges.

He says just criticising the incumbent government is not enough to show they are worthy to be given power in the December 7 polls.

“It is not enough for an opposition party to list the ills of the incumbent but to show us what they can do,” he said on Accra-based JoyNews’ NewsFile program on Saturday, April 27.

The NPP spokesperson stressed that the country has its aspirations so the opposition NDC must spell out what its presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama and his running mate Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang have to offer.

“We have our aspirations as a country and if you are presenting someone to us, you have to cogently tell us what they bring on board,” he said.