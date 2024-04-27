April 27: Cedi sells at GHS13.78 to $1, GHS13.18 on BoG interbank

The Ghana cedi has depreciated against the US dollar on both the buying and selling rates, by 8 pesewas and 3 pesewas respectively.

The buying rate is now GHS13.29, while the selling rate is also being offered at GHS13.78 on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

This is based on data provided by Cedirates.com, a well-known Ghanaian website for currency and fuel updates.

But the Cedi is trading at GHS13.16 buying price and GHS13.18 selling price at interbank rates.

Some prominent currency bureaus, namely AfriSwap and Albrim, are currently purchasing for GHS13.85 and GHS13.50, respectively, and selling at GHS14.20 and GHS14.

In comparison to our last post on Friday, the Cedi maintained value on both selling and buying prices at Albrim but increased by 10 pesewas in buying rates and by 5 pesewas in selling rates at AfriSwap against the US dollar.

The British Pound Sterling has increased in value on the buying rates by 11 pesewas and by 4 pesewas on the selling rates against the Cedi.

The buying rate and selling rate of the British Pound Sterling are, on average, GHS16.53 and GHS17.26, respectively.

The Euro has also increased by 11 pesewas in buying value and by 3 pesewas in selling value against the cedi.

The purchasing and selling rates for the euro are GHS14.15 and GHS14.82, respectively.

The selling price of the pound sterling on the Bank of Ghana interbank market is GHS16.46, unchanged from the rates on Friday.

The euro is currently selling at GHS14.12 on the interbank market, unchanged from the rates on Friday.

Through LemFi and Afriex, people can send money to Ghana from the US or the UK at GHS13.40 and GHS13.45 respectively, for a dollar.

The two sites are offering buying rates of GHS16.75 and GHS16.95 for the British Pound, respectively.

The only one of the two that updated euro rates on Friday, Afriex, is selling GHS14.49 for €1.

For those who will be renewing their Netflix, Spotify or Apple Music subscriptions through Visa and Mastercard, both payment processors are offering a US dollar for GHS14.54.