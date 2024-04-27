ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

April 27: Cedi sells at GHS13.78 to $1, GHS13.18 on BoG interbank

CediRates Spotlight April 27: Cedi sells at GHS13.78 to 1, GHS13.18 on BoG interbank
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ghana cedi has depreciated against the US dollar on both the buying and selling rates, by 8 pesewas and 3 pesewas respectively.

The buying rate is now GHS13.29, while the selling rate is also being offered at GHS13.78 on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

This is based on data provided by Cedirates.com, a well-known Ghanaian website for currency and fuel updates.

But the Cedi is trading at GHS13.16 buying price and GHS13.18 selling price at interbank rates.

Some prominent currency bureaus, namely AfriSwap and Albrim, are currently purchasing for GHS13.85 and GHS13.50, respectively, and selling at GHS14.20 and GHS14.

In comparison to our last post on Friday, the Cedi maintained value on both selling and buying prices at Albrim but increased by 10 pesewas in buying rates and by 5 pesewas in selling rates at AfriSwap against the US dollar.

The British Pound Sterling has increased in value on the buying rates by 11 pesewas and by 4 pesewas on the selling rates against the Cedi.

The buying rate and selling rate of the British Pound Sterling are, on average, GHS16.53 and GHS17.26, respectively.

The Euro has also increased by 11 pesewas in buying value and by 3 pesewas in selling value against the cedi.

The purchasing and selling rates for the euro are GHS14.15 and GHS14.82, respectively.

The selling price of the pound sterling on the Bank of Ghana interbank market is GHS16.46, unchanged from the rates on Friday.

The euro is currently selling at GHS14.12 on the interbank market, unchanged from the rates on Friday.

Through LemFi and Afriex, people can send money to Ghana from the US or the UK at GHS13.40 and GHS13.45 respectively, for a dollar.

The two sites are offering buying rates of GHS16.75 and GHS16.95 for the British Pound, respectively.

The only one of the two that updated euro rates on Friday, Afriex, is selling GHS14.49 for €1.

For those who will be renewing their Netflix, Spotify or Apple Music subscriptions through Visa and Mastercard, both payment processors are offering a US dollar for GHS14.54.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Communications Director of 2024 NPP campaign team Pointing out the ills of NPP government not enough; tell us what you can do — Mi...

1 hour ago

April 27: Cedi sells at GHS13.78 to 1, GHS13.18 on BoG interbank April 27: Cedi sells at GHS13.78 to $1, GHS13.18 on BoG interbank

1 hour ago

Dr. Clement Apaak Worry about the furniture problem in basic schools; not how to paint schools in ...

1 hour ago

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa risks seeing his ruling ANC party lose its majority in May elections for the first time. By RAJESH JANTILAL AFPFile Ramaphosa lauds ANC record as S.Africa celebrates democracy

2 hours ago

Ghana needs new counter-terrorism Act to tackle radicalised youth – CISA Ghana needs new counter-terrorism Act to tackle radicalised youth – CISA

2 hours ago

Kumasi Central Prison triple its capacity to 1800 inmates Kumasi Central Prison triple its capacity to 1800 inmates

2 hours ago

By-election: Ejisu is destined for NPP – Ahiagbah By-election: Ejisu is destined for NPP – Ahiagbah

4 hours ago

Don't travel to volatile regions in northern Mali — Ministry of Foreign Affair to Ghanaians Don't travel to volatile regions in northern Mali — Ministry of Foreign Affair t...

4 hours ago

ILOs claim of depleting reserves false, we have funds to pay pensions — SSNIT ILO’s claim of depleting reserves false, we have funds to pay pensions — SSNIT

4 hours ago

Benin. By STAFF AFP Benin police fire tear gas to break up union protest

Just in....
body-container-line