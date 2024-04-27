ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
27.04.2024 Social News

Kumasi Central Prison triple its capacity to 1800 inmates

Kumasi Central Prison triple its capacity to 1800 inmates
27.04.2024 LISTEN

The population of the Kumasi Central Prison is almost 1800, far exceeding the facility’s capacity of 600 spaces for inmates, as of Friday, April 26, 2024.

This situation is not different from other prisons across the country. Judges, legal practitioners, prison authorities, and various stakeholders have expressed concern about the rate of overcrowding, which results in the violation of the rights of both incarcerated and remanded prisoners.

Meanwhile, in 2008, Ghana took a significant step by introducing the Justice for All Program to adjudicate cases of remand prisoners, establishing mobile in-prison courts that offer free legal services for such inmates.

4272024113606-pulwo0a442-4272024111232-prison-2

While this initiative has reduced the remand prisoner population, it remains insufficient for ensuring adequate justice delivery.

Justice Sir Dennis Dominic Adjei, a court of appeal judge who is also a judge of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights, highlighted the limited number of lawyers and their inability to keep up with the growing number of prisoners.

4272024113606-j5eqi7t2gb-4272024111232-prison-3

Justice Dennis Dominic Adjei

He emphasized the need for paralegal services to assist lawyers in justice delivery. “It is a must that any person who is charged by a court must be represented by a lawyer, the African court has given several decisions against some countries such as Benin, Cote D’Ivoire, and Rwanda, the argument they put up is that we don’t have enough lawyers to meet the demands of accused persons. We must establish paralegal services in the country to support them. Some people languish in jail because they don’t have lawyers.”

These remarks were made during a workshop for justice sector actors on access to legal aid and the commissioning of a paralegal office organised by the POS Foundation under the sponsorship of GIZ in Kumasi.

4272024113606-pulwo0a442-4272024111232-prison-2

The POS Foundation is a leading human rights civil society in Ghana. It has over the years partnered with the Ghana Prisons Service to successfully pilot the in-person paralegal program at Nsawam Medium Security Prison in 2018.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

36 minutes ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Communications Director of 2024 NPP campaign team Pointing out the ills of NPP government not enough; tell us what you can do — Mi...

36 minutes ago

April 27: Cedi sells at GHS13.78 to 1, GHS13.18 on BoG interbank April 27: Cedi sells at GHS13.78 to $1, GHS13.18 on BoG interbank

36 minutes ago

Dr. Clement Apaak Worry about the furniture problem in basic schools; not how to paint schools in ...

38 minutes ago

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa risks seeing his ruling ANC party lose its majority in May elections for the first time. By RAJESH JANTILAL AFPFile Ramaphosa lauds ANC record as S.Africa celebrates democracy

1 hour ago

Ghana needs new counter-terrorism Act to tackle radicalised youth – CISA Ghana needs new counter-terrorism Act to tackle radicalised youth – CISA

1 hour ago

Kumasi Central Prison triple its capacity to 1800 inmates Kumasi Central Prison triple its capacity to 1800 inmates

1 hour ago

By-election: Ejisu is destined for NPP – Ahiagbah By-election: Ejisu is destined for NPP – Ahiagbah

3 hours ago

Don't travel to volatile regions in northern Mali — Ministry of Foreign Affair to Ghanaians Don't travel to volatile regions in northern Mali — Ministry of Foreign Affair t...

3 hours ago

ILOs claim of depleting reserves false, we have funds to pay pensions — SSNIT ILO’s claim of depleting reserves false, we have funds to pay pensions — SSNIT

3 hours ago

Benin. By STAFF AFP Benin police fire tear gas to break up union protest

Just in....
body-container-line