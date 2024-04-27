ModernGhana logo
By-election: Ejisu is destined for NPP – Ahiagbah

Mr Richard Ahiagbah, Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has confidently asserted that Ejisu is poised to remain loyal to the party, ensuring victory in the upcoming by-election on Tuesday, April 30.

His remarks were prompted by allegations by the campaign team of Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, now contesting as an Independent Candidate. Aduomi’s team has accused the NPP of intending to utilise state security forces and vigilante groups to intimidate voters in Aduomi’s strongholds during the election.

Additionally, they allege that the NPP is orchestrating various unlawful activities, such as bribing electoral officials, engineering power disruptions during the vote count, engaging in ballot box tampering, and facilitating the transportation of ineligible Senior High School students to vote.

Despite these concerns, Mr Ahiagbah in an Eyewitness News interview on Citi FM on Friday with Selorm Adonoo maintains that delegates will willingly vote for the NPP because they believe the party can deliver for them, and not due to any external influence.

He emphasises that Ejisu consistently supports the NPP because they recognise the party’s contributions, share its values, and uphold its traditions and as such their vote remains steadfast in favour of the NPP’s chosen candidate, Kwabena Boateng, for the parliamentary seat.

“Ejisu is destined to vote for the NPP’s candidate, Kwabena Boateng who the party has selected as its Parliamentary candidate. On Tuesday, there is nothing that will change and it will not be because any ballot box or stuff or any unqualified individuals will come and vote.”

“It will just be because Ejisu always votes for NPP because they know what NPP does for them, they are members of the party, they believe in the party’s values and traditions and that is why they will vote for the party,” he stated.

