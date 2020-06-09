COVID-19: 16 Dead Victims Buried In Accra

Some 16 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 and subsequently passed on in Accra have been buried.

This is according to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

The assembly said the youngest was nine years old while the oldest victim was 84 years old.

Florence Kuukyi, the Head of the Environmental Health Department of the AMA said the families of 27 of the deceased persons; 19 being Christians and eight being Muslims, had registered with her office to have the assembly carry out the burial out of which the 16 have already been interred in the capital.

She pointed out that all burials undertaken so far were done per World Health Organization (WHO) standards and protocols adding that the bodies were buried at a designated site earmarked by the Assembly for the burial of persons who die of infectious diseases.

She added that all the Christians were buried with coffins donated by the family members while the Muslims were buried with body bags.

She explained that all burials were done under the strict supervision of Environmental Health Officers of the Assembly, adding that none of the bodies was viewed naked.

“It is the responsibility of the Environmental Health Officer to give persons who die of infectious diseases a befitting burial… In these cases, officers disinfect the bodies right from the mortuary to the cemetery to be laid to rest,” she said.

She also disclosed that none of the officers was infected with the virus and was hopeful that no one would contract the virus.

Florence Kuukyi also appealed for more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as well as other logistics.